Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $376,000 in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028,012 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 298.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,163,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617,445 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 4,892.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,526 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 602.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,252,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 282.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,536,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.49. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $54.52.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

