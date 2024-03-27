Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $363,000 in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,663 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.8% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Shopify by 244.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 20,152 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,170,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

Shopify Stock Up 0.1 %

Shopify stock opened at $78.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 872.54 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.