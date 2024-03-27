Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.41 Million in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,338 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000. Salesforce makes up 0.9% of Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $729,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $512,867.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,979.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $512,867.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,979.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,159,307 shares of company stock valued at $324,535,513. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.32.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $305.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $292.85 and its 200 day moving average is $251.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.31 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.66 billion, a PE ratio of 72.82, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

