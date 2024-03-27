Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 298.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 13,972 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in MongoDB by 9.7% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the third quarter valued at $902,000. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd boosted its position in MongoDB by 83.3% during the third quarter. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 160.7% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 target price (down from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.77, for a total value of $13,390,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,409,817.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.77, for a total value of $13,390,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,409,817.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 528,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,136,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,607 shares of company stock valued at $23,116,062. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ MDB opened at $354.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $416.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.57. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.79 and a beta of 1.24. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.72 and a 1-year high of $509.62.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

