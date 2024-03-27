Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 32,787 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hobart Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 199,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 120,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $54.10 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

