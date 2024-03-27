Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 78,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,000. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF makes up about 2.7% of Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 599.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 873,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,800,000 after purchasing an additional 748,287 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,540,000 after purchasing an additional 219,620 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,875,000 after purchasing an additional 108,865 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,537,000. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 208,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,449,000 after buying an additional 81,000 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $56.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.41 and a fifty-two week high of $59.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.49.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

