Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Up to $1.84

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.84, but opened at $1.90. Tuya shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 66,305 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TUYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Tuya from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Tuya Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $923.03 million, a P/E ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $64.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.94 million. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 26.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tuya Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tuya

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TUYA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tuya by 5.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,252,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 69,753 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tuya by 16.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 56,172 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tuya by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,144,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,149,000 after purchasing an additional 240,097 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tuya by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tuya during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

