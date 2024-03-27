Trust Co of the South Makes New $228,000 Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Trust Co of the South purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 384 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE traded down $4.62 on Wednesday, hitting $502.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,440. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $575.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $571.94. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $331.89 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a market capitalization of $227.62 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,162 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,250 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $619.00.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

