Trust Co of the South Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Trust Co of the South bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Trust Co of the South’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IWF stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $336.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,006. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $325.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.31. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $233.56 and a 1 year high of $340.83. The stock has a market cap of $85.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

