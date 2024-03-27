Trust Co of the South Invests $5.80 Million in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Trust Co of the South purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 121,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,804,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.5% of Trust Co of the South’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.94. The stock had a trading volume of 12,501,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,249,372. The company has a market capitalization of $122.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $50.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.35 and a 200-day moving average of $46.25.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

