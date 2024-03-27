Trust Co of the South Buys Shares of 16,089 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Trust Co of the South bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Trust Co of the South’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,470,187,000 after buying an additional 5,063,767 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,206,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,980,548,000 after buying an additional 1,115,400 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,445,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,971,000 after buying an additional 33,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,106,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,256,090,000 after buying an additional 164,788 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,171,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,488,391. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $210.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.96.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

