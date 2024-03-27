TrueFi (TRU) Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges

TrueFi (TRU) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 27th. One TrueFi token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $163.11 million and approximately $126.71 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrueFi has traded 89.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,097,145,214 tokens. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

