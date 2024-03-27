Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of TRIB stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. Trinity Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.22.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.68 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Trinity Biotech will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
