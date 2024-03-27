Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Receives $64.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

TRMB opened at $63.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Trimble has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $65.55.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $127,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,406,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $127,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,856 shares in the company, valued at $10,406,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $297,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,146 shares of company stock valued at $822,509. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

