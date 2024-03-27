TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TA shares. National Bankshares reduced their price target on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Securities decreased their price target on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

TSE TA opened at C$8.68 on Wednesday. TransAlta has a 12 month low of C$8.44 and a 12 month high of C$13.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.89.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.45). The business had revenue of C$624.00 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 43.58%. On average, analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.4712329 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

