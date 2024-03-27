Traders Purchase Large Volume of Crown Put Options (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 5,775 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 232% compared to the typical volume of 1,742 put options.

Crown Stock Up 0.7 %

CCK traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.96. The company had a trading volume of 240,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,449. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.10. Crown has a 52 week low of $69.61 and a 52 week high of $96.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.19). Crown had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company's revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 26.60%.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,238,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,889,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,032,815,000 after buying an additional 4,836,470 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,019,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,506,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Crown by 55.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,709,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,107 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 474.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,214,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCK. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Crown from $93.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Crown from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.36.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

