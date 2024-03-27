Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Acquired by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,317 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Tower Semiconductor worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSEM. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 53.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,239,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,807,000 after acquiring an additional 65,515 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $4,979,000. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Tower Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

Shares of TSEM stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.00. 67,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,012. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.29 and a 200 day moving average of $28.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $45.87. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $351.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 36.44% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

