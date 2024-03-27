Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.90.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MODG shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 270,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MODG stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average of $13.66. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $23.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.
Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $897.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.
