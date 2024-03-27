Toncoin (TON) Trading 17.6% Higher Over Last Week

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. In the last week, Toncoin has traded up 17.6% against the dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $16.94 billion and $210.87 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.96 or 0.00007225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00015836 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00022959 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001827 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00013201 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,558.44 or 0.99808126 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.31 or 0.00146039 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Toncoin is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,104,653,541 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,104,685,669.203846 with 3,470,273,684.3345513 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 4.86216788 USD and is down -9.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 235 active market(s) with $270,369,741.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

