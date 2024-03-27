Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.71

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.71 and last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

Tokuyama Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.10.

Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tokuyama had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $569.86 million during the quarter.

About Tokuyama

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics and Advanced Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate cullet, sodium bicarbonate, purified, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, methylene chloride, and chloroform.

