Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Titan Machinery in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 22nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Titan Machinery’s current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TITN. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

NASDAQ:TITN opened at $23.40 on Monday. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $21.44 and a 1-year high of $35.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 241.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 721,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,178,000 after acquiring an additional 509,919 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,173,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after buying an additional 152,849 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 89.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after buying an additional 122,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 73.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after buying an additional 121,700 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

