Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) rose 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.46 and last traded at $2.39. Approximately 21,563,917 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 24,624,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

Tilray Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Carl A. Merton bought 20,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Irwin D. Simon purchased 53,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,956.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,033,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,822,149.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 96,300 shares of company stock valued at $183,210. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tilray

About Tilray

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tilray by 1,038.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,137 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Tilray during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,023,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Tilray by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,519,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 155,672 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

