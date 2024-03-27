Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.78. Approximately 570,442 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 656,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

TWM has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC lowered shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of C$342.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.96.

In other news, Director Robert Colcleugh sold 100,000 shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total transaction of C$98,000.00. In other news, Director Robert Colcleugh sold 100,000 shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total transaction of C$98,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch sold 50,000 shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.77, for a total transaction of C$38,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,000 shares of company stock worth $153,060. Company insiders own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.

