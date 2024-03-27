Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDW. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Tidewater from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Tidewater from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

In other news, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 19,641 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $1,597,991.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,036 shares in the company, valued at $7,976,208.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 19,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $1,597,991.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,976,208.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $656,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,312 shares in the company, valued at $8,553,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,462 shares of company stock worth $3,716,739 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 1,294.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,064,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,682,000 after purchasing an additional 988,528 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,588,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 254.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 98,173 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,530,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 1,514.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after purchasing an additional 242,811 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDW stock opened at $91.04 on Wednesday. Tidewater has a 12-month low of $39.41 and a 12-month high of $92.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.22 and a 200-day moving average of $69.05.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). Tidewater had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $302.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tidewater will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Tidewater announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 29th that permits the company to buyback $48.60 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

