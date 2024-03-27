Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading 10.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0833 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $541.29 million and $14.09 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00078205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00028691 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00010472 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00018310 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00007737 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,494,275,572 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

