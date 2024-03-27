Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 2.2% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $55,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TMO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $670.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total value of $5,979,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,039,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total value of $5,979,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,039,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at $660,192.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE TMO traded up $7.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $576.45. 772,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,477. The firm has a market cap of $219.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $563.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $519.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 10.10%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

