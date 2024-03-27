The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Procter & Gamble Price Performance
Shares of PG stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.01. The stock had a trading volume of 889,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,803,938. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $162.73. The company has a market cap of $381.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.98%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.41.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
