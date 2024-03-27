The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC decreased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,377 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KHC. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.50. 1,830,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,405,696. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.97. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.26%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

