The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Increased by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,896 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Barclays raised Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $383.39 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $367.43 and a 200-day moving average of $333.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 59.60%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

