The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Sells $2,639,785.26 in Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Breitbard sold 93,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $2,639,785.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,348.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark Breitbard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, Mark Breitbard sold 27,222 shares of GAP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $767,115.96.

Shares of GPS traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $27.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,085,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,674,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The Gap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.64.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. GAP had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.78%.

GPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GAP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded GAP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GAP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, KGI Securities boosted their price target on GAP from $9.10 to $25.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of GAP by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,906,701 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,898,000 after acquiring an additional 80,792 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 90.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 74,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 35,223 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 17.3% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 102,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 15,158 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of GAP in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 8.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 260,566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 19,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

