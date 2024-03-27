The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Position Reduced by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $139.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a PE ratio of 107.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $260.46.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 203.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on EL. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.71.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

