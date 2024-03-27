The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $0.53 on Friday. The Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.29.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXYN. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in The Dixie Group during the third quarter worth about $321,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in The Dixie Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in The Dixie Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Dixie Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group Company Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.