The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Short Interest Update

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 1,050.0% from the February 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

The Bidvest Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BDVSY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.87. 1,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,208. The Bidvest Group has a one year low of $23.76 and a one year high of $31.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.99.

The Bidvest Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.3757 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from The Bidvest Group’s previous dividend of $0.35. The Bidvest Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.45%.

About The Bidvest Group

The Bidvest Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in services, trading, and distribution businesses in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Adcock Ingram, Bidvest Automotive, Bidvest Commercial Products, Bidvest Financial Services, Bidvest Freight, Bidvest Branded Products, Bidvest Services South Africa, Bidvest Services International, Bidvest Properties, and Bidvest Corporate and Investments segments.

