The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Andersons has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Andersons has a payout ratio of 19.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Andersons to earn $3.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

Andersons Stock Down 0.2 %

ANDE stock opened at $56.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.67. Andersons has a 52 week low of $35.69 and a 52 week high of $58.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Andersons will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANDE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Andersons in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 1,338 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $73,750.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,315 shares in the company, valued at $4,923,042.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 2,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $144,842.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,858.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $73,750.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,042.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,264 shares of company stock worth $2,401,683. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Andersons

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Andersons by 177.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Andersons by 53.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Andersons by 9.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Andersons by 10.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Andersons by 60.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

