The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,894 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 7.57% of 3D Printing ETF worth $13,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

3D Printing ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PRNT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.16. 11,079 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $168.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.14. The 3D Printing ETF has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $27.13.

3D Printing ETF Profile

