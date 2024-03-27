Tezos (XTZ) Price Tops $1.35 on Top Exchanges

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.35 or 0.00001956 BTC on exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $1.32 billion and $78.09 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001597 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000924 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000714 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 996,475,704 coins and its circulating supply is 975,831,200 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

