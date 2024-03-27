TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Hits Market Cap of $254.83 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $254.83 million and $25.36 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0285 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00077693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00028536 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00010655 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00018178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00007736 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001430 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,964,920,889 coins and its circulating supply is 8,953,556,668 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

