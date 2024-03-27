TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Trading Up 9.3%

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.69 and last traded at $2.69. Approximately 10,587,047 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 20,847,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WULF. Compass Point decreased their target price on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.64.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,958,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,900,000 after buying an additional 81,033 shares during the period. Vima LLC bought a new stake in TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TeraWulf by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in TeraWulf by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth approximately $491,000. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

