Telsey Advisory Group Increases Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target to $22.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $18.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LEVI. TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:LEVI opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average of $15.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 4.04%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $270,515.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,468 shares in the company, valued at $705,785.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $270,515.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,785.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 9,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $170,410.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,240 over the last ninety days. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,330 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $8,672,000 after acquiring an additional 30,089 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 37.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,770 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,332 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 54,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,376 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

