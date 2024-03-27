Tectonic Advisors LLC Sells 2,154 Shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Tectonic Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Alta Equipment Group worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 188,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 47,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,180,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,237,000 after buying an additional 57,809 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 17,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $197,191.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,173.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 17,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $197,191.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,173.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Craig Brubaker sold 7,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $87,156.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,056.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 41,108 shares of company stock worth $445,000 and sold 2,816,886 shares worth $31,011,780. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Alta Equipment Group Trading Up 1.8 %

ALTG stock opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $420.95 million, a PE ratio of 71.28 and a beta of 1.64.

Alta Equipment Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.78%.

Alta Equipment Group Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

Featured Stories

