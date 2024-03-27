Tectonic Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HTH. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,525,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,609,000 after acquiring an additional 806,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,124,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 498,672 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 523.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 551,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 463,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Hilltop by 111.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,776,000 after purchasing an additional 371,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Price Performance

HTH stock opened at $30.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.11. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.78 and a 1 year high of $35.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.80.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on HTH. Raymond James raised Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered Hilltop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Martin Bradley Winges sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $924,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,135.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hilltop news, CEO Martin Bradley Winges sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $924,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,135.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total value of $94,890.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,776 shares in the company, valued at $435,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

