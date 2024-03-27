Tectonic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 70.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH stock opened at $127.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.98. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.84.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

