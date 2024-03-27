Tectonic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,653,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,613,000 after acquiring an additional 111,745 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 6.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,676,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,226,000 after acquiring an additional 342,512 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 22.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,974,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,914,000 after acquiring an additional 724,544 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,144,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,098,000 after acquiring an additional 133,885 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 318.9% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EHC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $76.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.74. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.32 and a fifty-two week high of $78.11. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

