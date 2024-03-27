Tectonic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at $74,321,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Assurant by 21.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,238,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,981,000 after purchasing an additional 573,309 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Assurant by 53.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after acquiring an additional 566,763 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Assurant by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,694,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,103,000 after acquiring an additional 237,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Assurant by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 906,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,385,000 after acquiring an additional 227,315 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AIZ opened at $183.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.50. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $113.72 and a one year high of $185.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.65.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 5.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on AIZ shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.60.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

