Tectonic Advisors LLC Invests $506,000 in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,375,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,319,000 after purchasing an additional 947,115 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after buying an additional 85,201 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 20,379 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Finally, Eldred Rock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,588,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $59.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.52. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $62.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of -0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.48). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $523.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 4,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $252,144.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cal-Maine Foods news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 4,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $252,144.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Poole sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $167,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,469.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,228 shares of company stock valued at $520,122. Corporate insiders own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

