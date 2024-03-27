Tectonic Advisors LLC Invests $506,000 in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,375,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,319,000 after purchasing an additional 947,115 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after buying an additional 85,201 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 20,379 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Finally, Eldred Rock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,588,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $59.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.52. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $62.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of -0.06.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cal-Maine Foods
In other Cal-Maine Foods news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 4,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $252,144.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cal-Maine Foods news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 4,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $252,144.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Poole sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $167,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,469.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,228 shares of company stock valued at $520,122. Corporate insiders own 13.51% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cal-Maine Foods
About Cal-Maine Foods
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cal-Maine Foods
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- How and When to Roll Your Options Positions?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Low VIX? 3 High Beta Stocks To Boost Your Returns
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- GameStop Stock Downtrend Is Intact: The End Game Draws Near
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.