Tectonic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $6,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 92.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 528.6% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IRM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet cut Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.2 %

IRM stock opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.71. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $49.61 and a fifty-two week high of $82.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 412.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $132,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,309,720.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,983 shares of company stock worth $13,030,171 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

