Tectonic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its holdings in Crown by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 16,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Crown by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Crown by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 1.3% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Crown from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Crown from $93.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Crown from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.36.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $77.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.15. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.61 and a fifty-two week high of $96.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.10.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.19). Crown had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 26.60%.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $682,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,238,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

