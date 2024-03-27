Tectonic Advisors LLC Increases Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 46,179 shares during the quarter. LKQ makes up about 0.7% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of LKQ worth $8,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in LKQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 94.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $52.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.24%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

In other LKQ news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $10,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,522 shares in the company, valued at $20,087,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

