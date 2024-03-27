Tectonic Advisors LLC Increases Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE CW opened at $251.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.17. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $157.72 and a twelve month high of $251.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.40 and a 200 day moving average of $218.11.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $225,283.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 145 shares of company stock valued at $27,451 and sold 12,451 shares valued at $3,030,512. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

