Tectonic Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEG opened at $64.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.09. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.78%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEG. Barclays boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.38.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,574 shares of company stock valued at $419,108 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

